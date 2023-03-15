A scout troop of young children dressed up like the police and got to meet some real-life officers during a surprise visit

The ‘Kampinosi’ group were re-enacting a scene from Polish movie ‘Jacek i Placek’ when their performance was suddenly gate crashed.

As two of the members were pretending to steal some gold medals, that was the cue for the City North Operation Reacher team to burst in and ‘put them in jail’.

The troop from the Polish Scouting Association soon got the chance to turn the tables on the officers though by quizzing them about what it’s like to be an officer at Nottinghamshire Police.

Around 30 children, aged between 7-11, were then treated to a look around the inside of a police car and got the chance to dress up like real-life police officers themselves.

As well as donning police helmets and high-vis jackets, the children were also able to pose for photos with the Op Reacher team, and hold riot shields and other police kit.

The group were also given a range of Notts Police-branded gifts to take home with them from the engagement event at the Edwards Lane Community Centre in Sherwood on Monday (13 March).

PC John Cross, of the City North Operation Reacher team, said: “It’s great to be able to do positive engagement work like this with young people, whether that be in schools or in community centres as was the case here.

“Interacting with members of the community in this way is so important to building relationships with the public and altering perceptions about police officers in a positive way.

“This is a key part of what we do in neighbourhood policing, so we were really pleased to be able to pay the scout troop a visit.

“The kids absolutely loved it and said it was their best scouting meeting ever – or the best “Zbiórka” as they said!”