A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu at Gatwick airport

The arrest was made as the suspect entered the UK at Gatwick Airport on the evening of Thursday, 29 December.

He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 27 December has since been bailed to return on a date in late January pending further enquiries.

At 10.33pms on Tuesday, 20 December, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/20Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.