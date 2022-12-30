Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Second 16-year-old Boy Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Jamaly Samba Baibu At Gatwick Airport
Home BREAKING A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu at Gatwick airport

A second 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu at Gatwick airport

by @uknip247

The arrest was made as the suspect entered the UK at Gatwick Airport on the evening of Thursday, 29 December.

He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 27 December has since been bailed to return on a date in late January pending further enquiries.

At 10.33pms on Tuesday, 20 December, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

 

Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/20Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year...

A man has been jailed for threatening bailiffs with a firearm which...

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal...

Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a London-bound train are releasing this...

Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy missing from Bromley...

It’s traditionally the biggest party night of the year, but are you...

A man has died and another man has sustained life threatening injuries...

Manhunt launched for Lewisham street robber

The suspects behind a county lines drugs gang operating in Swindon which...

Officers have released images of three dogs as part of an investigation...

Identity appeal related to a stalking incident in Worthing

Two men have been arrested and charged following the seizure of weapons...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"