Thursday, January 19, 2023

A second arrest has been made by detectives investigating a shooting in Tottenham

by @uknip247

On Wednesday, 18 January, a 26-year-old man was arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of attempted murder and ammunition possession; he is being held in London.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence on Wednesday, December 28th, has been bailed pending further investigation.

An investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing, with the goal of identifying and tracking down all those involved.

The investigation was launched after the London Ambulance Service called police at 6.28amon Tuesday, 27 December to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Green Road and Grove Park Road in N15.

Officers and paramedics responded, but no one was injured. They checked nearby hospitals and were able to confirm that a 24-year-old woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of emergency services at around 6.50am

She was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary investigations, the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 06:30 a.m.

Despite the time of the incident, there were a large number of people present because a party was being held nearby.

Officers want to speak with anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it appears, could be critical in piecing together what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference 1148/27DEC.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by going online or calling 0800 555 111.

