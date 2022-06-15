Olivia Riley, 41, of Suffolk, was walking her three golden retrievers in Chelsea, London, shortly after 6 a.m. on May 14.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead. Her three dogs died as a result of their injuries as well.

Following the crash, the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and later released on bail.

Officers then detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing death through reckless driving.

He has also been granted bail until the end of June.