A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Liam Christie

The father of three was shot eight times as he lay in bed in his home in

the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim.

Paul Armstrong, 43, from Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, appeared at Coleraine

Magistrates’ Court by video link from police custody on Monday.

He was also charged with possessing two 9mm handguns and ammunition with

intent to endanger life on 20 October.

Mr Armstrong confirmed he understood the charges.

A detective sergeant said he believed he could connect Mr Hawkswood to each

of them.

He confirmed that the accused denied involvement in the killing.

Mr Armstrong was remanded into custody and the case adjourned to 22

November.

Last Thursday, 44-year-old Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close, also in

Antrim, was remanded into custody facing similar charges.