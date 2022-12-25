Sunday, December 25, 2022
A Second Man Has Been Arrested As Part Of The Investigation Into The Disappearance Of Kiran Pun, 36
by @uknip247
A 29-year-old from Fleet has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.
A 36-year-old Aldershot man we previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody while enquiries continue.
We are still yet to locate Kiran, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, who was last seen at around 7.30pm on Thursday 1 December getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station.
Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: “We continue to work hard to find out where Kiran might be or what might have happened to him.
“If you have seen him since his disappearance or know anything which could help us find him, please get in touch. No matter how small, your information could be vital.”
Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 8 – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes and a slim face. He has a scar on his chin.
If you have seen Kiran since his disappearance, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220510992. You can also submit information to us online here: https://orlo.uk/LWi3j
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/YC94Q

