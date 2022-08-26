In Liverpool, a second man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 33-year-old man from Dovecot in Liverpool was also detained on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was apprehended by armed officers on Dovecot’s Lunsford Road and is being questioned by detectives.

Olivia, nine, was killed on Monday as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home.

Merseyside Police had previously released aerial footage of a 36-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday night, the man from Huyton was apprehended during an operation involving armed officers.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder.