A Second Man Has Been Charged In Connection With The Police Investigation Into An Attempted Murder
The attempted murder took place in Coleman Street, Southampton, on Friday 18 November.
The incident happened around 1pm. A 19-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital.
Bobby Roy, 18, from Matheson Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday (24 November) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 23 December.
Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, was previously charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 23 December.
Two men aged 19 and 21 were also arrested in connection with this incident and are still on bail while enquiries continue.
A fifth person, a 17-year-old male from Southampton, has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

