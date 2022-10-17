A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday, 28 September after 23-year-old Dami Oloruntola, suffered fatal stab injuries in Brookhill Road, SE18.

Mohammed Osman, 21 of Spearman street, Greenwich, SE18 , was arrested on 14 October. He was charged the following day with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Osman will appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 October.

Previously, on 2 October, Solomon Bamidele, 25 (02.06.97) of Sutton-at-Hone, Kent, was arrested at an address in Harlow, Essex and was subsequently charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Bamidele appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4 October and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 6 October. He will next appear at the same court on 21 December.