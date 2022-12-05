Monday, December 5, 2022
A Second Person Has Been Charged In Connection With A Burglary In Ramsgate
by @uknip247

Between 2.30pm and 3.10pm on Saturday 12 November 2022, a property in Leopold Road was broken into and a large amount of cash was stolen.

Following an investigation by East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, Paris Campbell-Mitchell was charged with conspiracy to burgle.

The 26-year-old, of Ramsgate, was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 January 2023.

A 31-year-old man from Margate was previously charged by officers with conspiracy to burgle in relation to the incident.

He appeared in court on Wednesday 30 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January.

