On Thursday 13 October at 10am emergency services responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Wakefield Road in Athersely involving a black Ford CMax.

Upon officers’ arrival, the driver, an 87-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest and despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, an 87-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but she sadly died last Saturday morning.

The couple have been formally named as Mike and Ann Marsden.

Their family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The family paid tribute to the couple, saying: “Mike and Anne were family orientated and were immensely proud of all their family, but their friends were also a huge part of their lives, many of whom they’d spent a lifetime with.

“They had been married for 63 years and had two children, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter, who they adored.

“Mike was a retired surveyor for Leeds city council and he was an accomplished pianist and a keen golfer. He remained a member of Silkstone golf club despite not being able to play over the last few years.

“Anne was a retired teacher who worked at Littleworth infants’ school in Lundwood for over 30 years. She was a gentle person and was described as lovely by friends, family, and pupils. Anne was a keen artist and continued to attend art classes up to the day before the accident.

“She always took pride in her clothes and appearance and still went regularly for her nails and hair done. She was travelling to her usual 10am Thursday hair appointment that the accident happened.

“As a family we are devastated to have lost them both in such a tragic way but are glad they are together and we don’t think Anne would have coped without Mike, so it brings us comfort during this difficult time.

“We would like to thank members of the public who helped following the accident, the emergency services and the Northern General hospital who were all amazing.

“We would also like to thank those who have sent messages of condolence, we appreciate it.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

If you can help, please send footage quoting incident number 247 of 10 October as your subject line to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, or call 101.

