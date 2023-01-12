A second suspect has been apprehended by detectives investigating a serious assault

Officers were dispatched to Valley Road in Carlton around 10 a.m. yesterday (11 January 2023) in response to reports of a stabbing.

A man in his twenties was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is still in critical condition.

A 24-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily harm and is still being held.

A 24-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assault causing serious bodily harm.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, and I would like to reassure members of the community that there is no wider risk to the public,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison of Nottinghamshire Police.

“If any residents have concerns I would urge them to speak to an officer.

“It was, however, an extremely serious assault and we are continuing our investigation to find out exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after the incident.

“Valley Road is a busy road, and I would encourage any drivers who saw anything or have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken with an officer is asked to call 101 and reference incident 126 of January 11, 2023.