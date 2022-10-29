A second suspect has been charged as part of an investigation into an attempted murder in Tunbridge Wells

Keith Williams was arrested in connection with a violent assault at a

property in Upper Grosvenor Road on 18 August 2022, where a man suffered

stab wounds. The 44-year-old of Kingscroft Road, Banstead, Surrey appeared

before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 October to face charges of

attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Officers have also previously charged 44-year-old Kojo Ohene, of Upper

Grosvenor Road, Tunbridge Wells with attempted murder. Both suspects are

currently remanded in custody and will next appear before Maidstone Crown

Court on 8 November.

The victim has since been discharged from the hospital.