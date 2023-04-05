Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco across Gravesend

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco across Gravesend

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Between Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April 2023 officers from North Kent’s Community Safety Unit visited eight shops across the borough where 242,500 cigarettes and 1,516 pouches of tobacco were seized. These seizures are worth an estimated street value of £76,000.

Over the course of the two days officers worked closely with staff from Gravesham Council, Kent Trading Standards, HMRC and the Home Office Immigration Enforcement team to carry out the proactive operation.

Auto Draft
A Secret Tunnel In A Basement And A Makeshift Chute Have Been Uncovered During A Multi-Agency Operation To Tackle The Sale Of Illicit Cigarettes And Tobacco Across Gravesend 1

Specialist detection dogs were also deployed with Bran, a working cocker spaniel, indicating there was tobacco behind some tiling in a basement. Officers removed this false panel and found that a tunnel had been dug through to the basement of the adjoining shop.

Inside the tunnel officers found more than 148,000 cigarettes and 1,315 pouches of tobacco, the largest single seizure the team has secured.

In another shop officers found a chute behind a counter and followed it up to a second floor flat above the shop. Yoyo, also a working cocker spaniel, gave the indication there was tobacco inside so officers forced entry.

Contained within the flat were 58,900 illicit cigarettes and 135 pouches of tobacco hidden behind magnetic concealments inside three false walls.

Auto Draft
A Secret Tunnel In A Basement And A Makeshift Chute Have Been Uncovered During A Multi-Agency Operation To Tackle The Sale Of Illicit Cigarettes And Tobacco Across Gravesend 2

Inspector James Beautridge of North Kent’s Community Safety Unit said: ‘The results from these two days shows just how prevalent this issue is, and the lengths to which some shop owners will go in order to hide these products and avoid detection.

‘The sale of illicit cigarettes and tobacco poses a serious health risk to consumers and also hinders law abiding businesses.

‘Regulations are in place to ensure that the tobacco products consumed on a daily basis are as safe as possible and do not contain unregulated ingredients.

‘Kent Police is determined to work with our partner agencies to stamp out the illegal sale of unregulated tobacco and hold offenders to account for their behaviour which is why operations such as this one are so important.’

During the operation illegal vapes were also seized and fines were issued for immigration offences.

Tano Grima, Assistant Director of South East Immigration Enforcement said: ‘This is a great result and shows the vital role Immigration Enforcement plays in tackling crime.

‘These people are not only breaking the law and defrauding the public purse, they may also be vulnerable to exploitation because they don’t have the same protections as those who work here legally.

‘We are committed to safeguarding people at risk of modern slavery and are pleased to be a part of this targeted, joined-up approach.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at...

The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents mainly primary heads, has voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s pay offer for teachers in England

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the...

Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide

When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Shoppers in Tunbridge Wells are reminded to keep their purses and wallets safe following a reported theft in the town centre

Firefighters share their fire safety advice for smokers after a fire at a flat on Britannia Close in Erith

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More