A security guard was held hostage and assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a business premises

He was confronted by three masked men before he was punched to the head and manhandled onto a chair. He spent around three hours in the office being guarded by the offenders while others came onto the site and stole various items of equipment.

After the offenders had left the site, off Smeath Lane in Clarborough, the victim called the police.

His frightening ordeal began at around 10pm on Friday 25 November 2022.

Following inquiries police found an abandoned lorry nearby in Smeath Lane which contained stolen items including a quad bike and copper wiring.

A team of detectives is working hard to investigate the incident and trace the offenders responsible.

As part of their inquiries they are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have information which could assist with their investigation, to please get in touch.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim was left feeling very shaken by what happened.

“We are determined to trace the individuals responsible and we are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry as we continue with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“I would like to reassure the public this is believed to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk of harm to the public.

“To aid us with our ongoing investigation we want to hear from anyone who was in the Smeath Lane area around the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 69 of 26 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.