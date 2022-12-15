A Security Guard Working At Qatar’s Lusail Stadium Has Died After A Fall While On Duty.

In a statement released on Wednesday by World Cup local organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Saturday . Medical teams attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to hospital where he died on Tuesday, the statement added.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement said.

“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”

The organisers said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall “as a matter of urgency” and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation

“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed,” the statement added.

Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino worker last week after reports emerged that the man died while working at a training site for World Cup.

Qatar World Cup 2022 chief executive Nasser al-Khater confirmed that a worker had died, but gave no further details.

The Philippines’ foreign ministry also confirmed the death, saying one of its nationals had died while working at a resort south of the capital Doha and the embassy was “working with legal authorities to ascertain more details of his passing”.

The final of the World Cup will be held on Sunday at Lusail Stadium, the biggest venue to host World Cup 2022 matches.