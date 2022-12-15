Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Security Guard Working At Qatar’s Lusail Stadium Has Died After A Fall While On Duty.
Home BREAKING A security guard working at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died after a fall while on duty

A security guard working at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium has died after a fall while on duty

by @uknip247
In a statement released on Wednesday by World Cup local organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), John Njau Kibue suffered the fall on Saturday. Medical teams attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to hospital where he died on Tuesday, the statement added.
“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days,” the statement said.
“His next of kin have been informed. We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time.”
The organisers said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall “as a matter of urgency” and would provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.
“We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed,” the statement added.
Qatar launched a work safety investigation into the death of a Filipino worker last week after reports emerged that the man died while working at a training site for World Cup.
Qatar World Cup 2022 chief executive Nasser al-Khater confirmed that a worker had died, but gave no further details.
The Philippines’ foreign ministry also confirmed the death, saying one of its nationals had died while working at a resort south of the capital Doha and the embassy was “working with legal authorities to ascertain more details of his passing”.
The final of the World Cup will be held on Sunday at Lusail Stadium, the biggest venue to host World Cup 2022 matches.
There, Argentina will take on the winners of the France-Morocco match being held today, on Wednesday, December 14.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation being led...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his...

A 28-year-old man was charged in court with attempting to murder two...

A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences...

Block of flats cordoned off in Knightrider Street in Maidstone after stabbing

Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this...

Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in...

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year

Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"