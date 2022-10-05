Officers made the arrest on Saturday 1 October 2022 during a visit to a pub in Dartford.

While inside the premises police recovered 26 wraps of suspected cocaine, 24 bags of suspected amphetamines, 19 blue pills, suspected to be ecstasy and MDMA and a quantity of cash – all of which were hidden inside a discarded bag.

A mobile phone, suspected to be used for drug dealing, was also recovered. A 23-year-old man from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of drug offences. He has since been released pending further investigation.

Police were in the pub as part of a proactive operation which saw officers from Kent Police’s licensing team and north Kent’s Community Safety Unit, take part. Drugs dogs, PD Dougal and PD Hector also put their skills to good use during the operation.

Seven premises in Dartford, Greenhithe and Gravesend were visited by the teams who were on the lookout for drugs and any drug related activity.

Suspected cocaine was recovered in pubs in Dartford and Greenhithe, while cannabis was detected in a Gravesend pub, all following indications from the sniffer dogs.

During the operation officers stopped and searched 10 people under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

District commander for Dartford and Gravesend, Chief Inspector Will Lay said: ‘As well as yielding some great results, operations such as these also remind those who break the law that officers can be anywhere at any time and if you deal drugs then expect to face the consequences.

‘Last week the teams were in Medway and also gained strong results, including arresting a man on suspicion of drug offences after 35 bags of suspected cocaine were found hidden on a window ledge in a pub function room.

‘Officers will continue these regular proactive visits across the north division to ensure a visible police presence. The visits also deter other criminality as well as helping us to identify persistent offenders.’

