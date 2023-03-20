‘You can’t taser the gas bill or handcuff the family food shop,’ says the chief constable, as officers struggle to feed their children.

Police chiefs say officers can’t afford to continue working without fair pay for much longer.

According to Federation data, police pay has fallen by 17% since 2000.

Many officers are requesting permission to work second jobs in order to make ends meet.

A senior police officer has spoken out, demanding higher pay for officers who are struggling to feed their children.

Essex police chief BJ Harrington stated that experienced officers and detectives cannot continue to work without fair pay for much longer.

‘My colleagues are proud – they are not the type to complain, but someone has to speak up for them and their families,’ said the Chief Constable.

‘You can’t Taser the petrol bill, and you can’t handcuff the family’s Lidl run. And you can’t stop rising mortgage payments.’

Mr Harrington revealed to 83 new recruits that more than 300 officers have asked permission to take on second jobs to make ends meet, while others are leaving the force.

Among those leaving was a newly promoted Sergeant who had recently passed difficult national investigation exams only to resign within weeks.

Another officer resigned to work in the family restaurant closer to home, while a father-to-be police officer realised he couldn’t pay his bills on his police salary and resigned to work as a scaffolder for £250 per day.

According to recent Police Federation figures, police pay has fallen behind by 17% since 2000.

According to the study, between 2000 and 2022, police pay fell nearly 20% behind inflation, implying that it grew at less than half the rate of the average UK employee.

According to the study, if these trends continue for the next five years, police pay will fall by another 4% by 2027.

Mr. Harrington also shared images from a foodbank run by colleagues in a county police station to ensure their fellow officers have something to eat.

‘We are a team, and I’m so proud to see that, but it also breaks my heart that people who have put themselves in danger to catch the worst criminals have to rely on their mates to go home to a hot meal at the end of their shift,’ he said.

According to the chief, the police benevolent fund has distributed nearly a quarter of a million pounds in the last two years.