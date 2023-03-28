A serial Darlington offender who repeatedly breached his bail conditions is back behind bars

Richard Jenkinson appeared at Teesside Crown Court yesterday (March 27) where he was jailed for two years for offences which took place in the Cleveland area.

In one incident, the 39-year-old robbed a woman of her purse containing £320, while in another, he stole a quantity of cheese from Sainsbury’s.

Jenkinson, of Wycombe Street, Darlington, initially denied the robbery and was released on bail by the court while arrangements were made for his upcoming trial.

However, he repeatedly breached his bail conditions and was arrested by officers in Darlington.

Jenkinson eventually pleaded guilty to the offences and was put behind bars.

Inspector Dean Haythornthwaite, from Darlington Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “Jenkinson is a nuisance who not only blighted Darlington with his offending, but targeted places in the Cleveland area too.

“I am pleased he has been sentenced to time in prison, which will give residents some respite from his offending.”