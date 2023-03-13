A serial fraudster is back behind bars for committing crimes at a York hotel only a day after being released from prison.

Parmpareet Singh, aged 53, of no fixed address, has an extensive offending history across the UK.

He is known to target hotels and has convictions in North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Northumbria, Oxfordshire, London, Dorset and in various areas of Scotland.

He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday (13 March 2023) where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment for one count of theft and two counts of fraud by false representation.

His latest offences were committed at the Park Inn on North Street on Saturday (11 March).

After striking up a conversation at the bar, Singh stole a man’s mobile phone and used a banking app to book train tickets to London and Manchester at a cost of more than £500.

Unluckily for Singh, the owner contacted his bank on Sunday morning and the fraudulent transactions were stopped in time.

By chance, the victim spotted the suspect at the Duke of York pub at York Railway Station that same day.

Singh was arrested, charged and remanded to appear at court on Monday following a “no comment” interview in police custody.

He had only been released on licence from HMP Hull on Friday (10 March) having served time for various fraud and burglary offences.

Police Staff Investigator Robert Oliver, of the York and Selby Investigation Hub, said:

“It is abundantly clear that Parmpareet Singh is inherently dishonest, unwilling to change his criminal ways and does not care about the impact he has on his victims.

“This could not be more succinctly evidenced than by his latest offences. The theft of the victim’s mobile phone and the subsequent use of a banking app contained therein were committed just one day after his release from prison on licence.

“Singh has shown not the slightest bit of remorse for his actions and he deserves to be back behind bars.”