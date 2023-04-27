Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A serial rapist has been sent to prison for 25 years

A serial rapist has been sent to prison for 25 years

by uknip247

A man from Carlisle has today (April 27) been jailed at Court for numerous offences including rape.

Joseph Buckley, 26, of no fixed abode has been sentenced to 25 years for the following offences:

  • Three counts of rape of a woman
  • Engage in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship
  • Two counts of assaulting a person thereby causing actual bodily harm
  • Theft in a dwelling other than an automatic machine or meter
  • Three counts of threats to kill
  • Two counts of criminal damage
  • Assault by beating
  • Two counts of threats to kill

He has also been given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The offences relate to an incidents in March 2021 and December 2020 against one woman and incidents in from November 2022 to January 2023 against another woman.

Speaking on the case Detective Constable Karen Minnion said “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward.

“Buckley subjected his victims to assaults and threats on their lives.

“It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

“The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“These offences will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary, and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A cable fire in Blackwall tunnel was accidental

A man who repeatedly shouted homophobic abuse towards fans and players at the Amex Stadium in Brighton has been convicted in court

Police are concerned for the welfare of Richard Goodall, who is missing from Shoreham-by-Sea

Channel 4 has announced the commission of 60 Days on the Estates with former Army Captain and explorer Ed Stafford

Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow has paid tribute to much-loved teacher, Marelle Sturrock, 35, as police continue their manhunt following her suspicious death

A man’s family has paid tribute to him after he died in a terrible road traffic collision on Great Horton Road in #Bradford on...

Detectives investigating a serious collision in Epping in which a woman has died are asking for witnesses and dash cam footage

Police are appealing for witnesses to an indecent exposure incident in Southampton earlier this weekend

A man who subjected his partner to a brutal, six-hour attack has been jailed for more than six years

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for a robbery he committed on Christmas Day

Three men involved in a gangland shooting in broad daylight with pedestrians and motorists nearby are facing almost 33 years in prison

Savers set to benefit from simpler tax system

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.