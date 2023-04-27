A serial rapist has been sent to prison for 25 years

A man from Carlisle has today (April 27) been jailed at Court for numerous offences including rape.

Joseph Buckley, 26, of no fixed abode has been sentenced to 25 years for the following offences:

Three counts of rape of a woman

Engage in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship

Two counts of assaulting a person thereby causing actual bodily harm

Theft in a dwelling other than an automatic machine or meter

Three counts of threats to kill

Two counts of criminal damage

Assault by beating

Two counts of threats to kill

He has also been given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The offences relate to an incidents in March 2021 and December 2020 against one woman and incidents in from November 2022 to January 2023 against another woman.

Speaking on the case Detective Constable Karen Minnion said “I would urge anyone who has been subject to offences of this nature to come forward.

“Buckley subjected his victims to assaults and threats on their lives.

“It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.

“The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“These offences will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary, and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”