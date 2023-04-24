At 08.20am on Thursday 19 May 2022, 144 people were waiting on the east side of the railway to use the footpath level crossing at Farnborough North station. Pedestrian gates on each side of the crossing were locked until a train had departed from the station. The crossing users had arrived on this train and were mostly young people. They were regular users of the station and normally had to wait before crossing the railway to continue their journey to school or college. There is currently no footbridge or subway at this station.

After the train departed, miniature stop lights at the crossing changed from red to green and an audible warning stopped, indicating that it was safe to cross the railway. A crossing attendant, located in a cabin next to the crossing on the east side of the railway, responded by turning a switch to remotely unlock the pedestrian gates at both ends of the crossing. The person at the front of the queue opened the gate and the group started to cross the railway. Each person held the gate open for the person following them.

A Serious Accident Was Probably Avoided Due To The Quick Thinking Of The Crossing Attendant Who, On Realising The Danger, Ran To Intervene Directly By Closing A Crossing Gate That The Students Were Holding Open For Each Other

When around half the group had crossed, the miniature stop lights changed from green to red and the audible warning started, indicating that another train was approaching. The crossing attendant turned the switch to lock the gates, but crossing users continued to pass through the gate until the crossing attendant left their cabin and directly intervened to close it. The driver of a train approaching from around a bend in the track saw people on the crossing ahead and applied the train’s emergency brake and sounded the horn. The crossing was clear before the train passed over it.

Network Rail staff undertake regular inspections and risk assessments of level crossings on the national rail network. Farnborough North footpath crossing is considered a high-risk location because of the limited sighting of trains, the number of daily users and a history of safety incidents. In 2013, Network Rail installed additional ‘back-to-back’ miniature warning lights to help with user decision-making. Network Rail subsequently provided a crossing attendant and lockable gates to manage the risk until it could permanently close the crossing and replace it with a footbridge.

RAIB’s investigation found, however, that Network Rail had not developed a plan or training which would enable the crossing attendant to effectively manage the residual risks that remained at the crossing following the installation of lockable gates. RAIB also found that the project to construct an accessible footbridge had not obtained planning approval over a prolonged period because of land ownership issues and the need to design a compliant structure which was suitable for the constrained site.

Recommendations

RAIB has made two recommendations to Network Rail regarding improvements in the risk assessment process for footpath level crossings where there is a history of safety incidents occurring, and formalising competency requirements for temporary and interim crossing attendants. RAIB has also identified one learning point for railway organisations which are reminded that complex projects, or those requiring engagement with external stakeholders over an extended period, require managerial continuity.

Andrew Hall, Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents said: