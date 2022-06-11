Sussex Police and other emergency services are currently on the scene.

Specifics about the diversion

Traffic heading east should take the hollow diamond diversion symbol.

At the Bognor Road roundabout, take the A259 Bognor Road eastbound off the A27.

Continue on the A29 northbound after the A259/A29 Oldlands Way roundabout.

Join the A27 eastbound again.

Please allow extra travel time if this closure affects your planned route. Plan ahead of time; you may want to reroute or even postpone your trip.