A Serving British Army Member Has Been Accused Of Masterminding A Bomb Hoax At An Raf Base
Daniel Abed Khalife is accused of putting “three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford with the intent of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thus cause personal injury or damage to property” in January.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old from Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a brief preliminary hearing (28 January). Khalife appeared in court, clean-shaven, wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.

On Friday (27 January), he was charged in connection with two incidents at RAF Stafford in Beaconside in August 2021 and January of this year. Michael Jones, Khalife’s representative, spoke with him to confirm his age, name, and address.

He was remanded in custody on December 9 after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.


He is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information “about an individual who was or had been a member of His Majesty’s forces that was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” on August 2, 2021. This is in violation of Section 58A of the Terrorism Act of 2000.

According to court documents, the second charge alleges he committed a “bomb hoax” by placing an article with the intent on January 2, this year. He allegedly planted “three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford with the intent of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thus cause personal injury or property damage,” in violation of Section 51.
District Judge Annabel Pilling postponed the plea before venue proceedings until February 3rd, at the request of prosecutor Tom Williams. She remanded Khalife in custody, ordering him to appear in court on that date.

