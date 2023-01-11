Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice, following an accelerated misconduct hearing after police found drugs at her address

Following an accelerated misconduct hearing after police discovered drugs at her address, a serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer was dismissed without notice.
PC Amy Byrne, based in London, responded to allegations of professional misconduct at a hearing held at Force Headquarters on January 10.
On June 7, 2021, police officers responded to an incident involving a person who lived nearby. The officers then went to the address and met PC Byrne, who lived there. She identified herself as a member of the BTP.
The officers on the scene had reason to search PC Byrne’s address and discovered:
Two cannabis plants and a hydroponics tent
Several deal bags, some of which contained cannabis.
A half-smoked marijuana joint
A collection of cannabis seeds
Correspondence was sent to PC Byrne at the address listed.
PC Byrne deceived the responding officers by claiming she did not live at the address and instead lived with her mother.
The Chief Constable determined that PC Byrne’s actions constituted gross misconduct, and she was fired from the force with immediate effect.
“As police officers, we take an oath to serve with fairness, integrity, and impartiality,” said Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi. Officers who are involved in criminal activity or who turn a blind eye to the actions of those closest to them have no place in BTP. My decision to fire Amy Byrne with immediate effect demonstrates my dedication to upholding BTP’s values and standards. Nobody in BTP wants people who act like this. ” I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in situations where criminality is occurring, or who is concerned about being in violation of the values or standards, to contact us. You can discuss this with your line manager, PSD, or Wellbeing. We care, and we can assist.”

