A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice, following an accelerated misconduct hearing

PC Luke Field, based in Birmingham, attended the hearing in BTP’s PSD rooms in London on Monday 28 November where he answered allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct.

In June 2022, while off duty, PC Field was stopped by local police after driving the wrong way down a one-way street. A breath sample indicated that he was over the legal limit for alcohol when driving, and he was arrested.

At the police station PC Field failed to provide an evidential sample for analysis, without reasonable excuse, as required under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On 11 October he appeared at Worcestershire Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The Chief Constable found that PC Field’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, and he has been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.

Chief Constable, Lucy D’Orsi, said: “Any conviction of a police officer is a serious matter that undermines confidence in policing. Policing is entrusted to uphold the law and this trust is diminished when police officers break the law.”

“Drink driving is a serious offence and is aggravated by failing to provide a specimen of breath when required. The risk of harm which may have been caused to the public, and PC Field himself, was significant.”

“PC Field’s conduct amounts to gross misconduct. As a result, I have dismissed him from service with immediate effect.”