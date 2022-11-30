Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Serving British Transport Police (btp) Officer Has Been Dismissed Without Notice, Following An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing
Home BREAKING A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice, following an accelerated misconduct hearing

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed without notice, following an accelerated misconduct hearing

by @uknip247

 

PC Luke Field, based in Birmingham, attended the hearing in BTP’s PSD rooms in London on Monday 28 November where he answered allegations that he breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct.

In June 2022, while off duty, PC Field was stopped by local police after driving the wrong way down a one-way street. A breath sample indicated that he was over the legal limit for alcohol when driving, and he was arrested.

At the police station PC Field failed to provide an evidential sample for analysis, without reasonable excuse, as required under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On 11 October he appeared at Worcestershire Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

The Chief Constable found that PC Field’s actions amounted to gross misconduct, and he has been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.

Chief Constable, Lucy D’Orsi, said: “Any conviction of a police officer is a serious matter that undermines confidence in policing. Policing is entrusted to uphold the law and this trust is diminished when police officers break the law.”

“Drink driving is a serious offence and is aggravated by failing to provide a specimen of breath when required. The risk of harm which may have been caused to the public, and PC Field himself, was significant.”

“PC Field’s conduct amounts to gross misconduct. As a result, I have dismissed him from service with immediate effect.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A stalker has pleaded guilty after Met detectives used analytical software to...

A 36-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Longford District...

A man has died following a head on collision in Fife on...

A man has been found guilty of stabbing a railway worker and...

Best Online Brokers For Bitcoin Trading

Ethereum – The Potential way to create decentralized apps

Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums,...

Up to 100,000 nursing staff will take part in their first and...

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses after two people were assaulted

Breaking: Police make arrests after the two tenneagers are murder one mile...

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old boy during...

A man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in jail...