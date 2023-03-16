A serving British Transport Police officer has been formally dismissed without notice, following an accelerated misconduct hearing

PC Howell, whose collar number was 8877, was dismissed with immediate effect by the Chief Constable on Monday 13 March.

The allegations were that on 10 December 2022, PC Howell was off duty and in Snobs nightclub in Birmingham. He was drunk and assaulted a member of the public by throwing a beer bottle at him, causing a nasty cut injury to the man’s forehead.

West Midlands Police launched a criminal investigation into the incident and the matter was dealt with by Community Resolution. PC Howell failed to disclose the incident or the action that had been taken against him to BTP.

The officer admitted gross misconduct and the Chief Constable dismissed him with immediate effect.

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi said: “This was a deliberate and entirely unprovoked act of violence – which would be shocking in itself by any member of the public, let alone a serving police officer.

“When an officer breaks the law it so seriously undermines public confidence in policing and for that reason I dismissed him with immediate effect. There is simply no place in BTP for people who behave like this.”