A serving BTP officer has been convicted of voyeurism, following an investigation by Warwickshire Police

PC Kieran Ball, based in Coventry, was found guilty of voyeurism at Leamington Crown Court yesterday.

He will be sentenced on 24 May.

Ball has been suspended from duty since the incident was reported to BTP.

On 10 June 2021, a woman went to have a shower at a residential property when she noticed an iPad belonging to Ball propped up on the windowsill.

She saw the iPad had been set on record for nearly six minutes and had recorded a video of her undressing. The woman took a video of this recording on her mobile phone and reported the incident.

Following enquiries by Warwickshire Police, Ball’s mobile devices were seized and he was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

In his defence in court, he tried to claim he had been using the iPad while pleasuring himself. The jury today found him guilty of covertly recording the woman.

Detective Superintendent Peter Fulton the Head of Professional Standards said: “When the initial allegations were made, Ball was suspended from duty immediately. Now a jury has found him guilty, we will be acting as quickly as possible to hold an accelerated misconduct hearing.

“His actions severely undermine the work of the many thousands of honourable police officers and staff who come to work every day to protect and help people. There is no place for him at BTP.”