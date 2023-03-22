Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A serving Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct for putting false information in an application for taser training

A serving Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct for putting false information in an application for taser training

by uknip247

PC Ben Burnell, who was based in the west of the county, was accused of filling in an application form and using false information as supporting evidence.

He was also accused of then lying about it when the details were queried by his line manager.

An Essex Police gross misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Monday 20 March.

The panel, led by Independently Legally Qualified Chair Andrew Hearn, found the allegations against PC Burnell were proven.

They decided he should be dismissed without notice. 

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Honesty and integrity is crucial for building and maintaining the trust and confidence of the public.

“PC Burnell knowingly included false information in his application, then lied about his intention to do so.

“We demand the highest standards of behaviour from all officers and staff, and the actions of PC Burnell have fallen well below these.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Centrica’s CEO, Chris O’Shea, will receive bonuses worth £3.7m and a salary of £790,000 after the firm posted record profits of £3.3bn in 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released the details of his UK tax affairs, following his promise to be transparent about his finances

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was set alight in Edgbaston has now been arrested for a similar incident...

A man has been extradited to the United Kingdom to face historic child sex abuse offences following his arrest in Queensland by the highly-skilled...

In a world where members of the LGBTQ+ community often face persecution, it is unfortunate but not surprising that violent attacks targeting them still...

Two teenagers will be sentenced for murder after fatally attacking a 15-year-old in Huddersfield

Can you help Police find Donna Smith, 35, who’s missing from the Colchester area

Nine men have appeared in court following their arrests by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command for offences relating to ‘extreme body modifications.’

Kent Police is under fire after Internet users shared images of a poster displayed in its Maidstone station window that classified rape and sexual...

Police have evacuated Westminster Bridge after a man threatened to harm himself

“It’s only a matter of time before we find you. The best thing you can do is hand yourself in and tell your side...

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More