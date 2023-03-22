A serving Essex Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct for putting false information in an application for taser training

PC Ben Burnell, who was based in the west of the county, was accused of filling in an application form and using false information as supporting evidence.

He was also accused of then lying about it when the details were queried by his line manager.

An Essex Police gross misconduct hearing was held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Monday 20 March.

The panel, led by Independently Legally Qualified Chair Andrew Hearn, found the allegations against PC Burnell were proven.

They decided he should be dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Honesty and integrity is crucial for building and maintaining the trust and confidence of the public.

“PC Burnell knowingly included false information in his application, then lied about his intention to do so.

“We demand the highest standards of behaviour from all officers and staff, and the actions of PC Burnell have fallen well below these.”