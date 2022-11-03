A serving Met detective has been dismissed without notice after a professional standards investigation into sexual harassment

Detective Sergeant Marvin Turner, who is attached to the East Area Command

Unit, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour

with regard to discreditable conduct and authority, and respect and

courtesy.

This follows a report from a female officer that in June 2021, whilst on

night duty, DS Turner made sexualised and/or sexually harassing comments to

her and touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

*Superintendent Martin Rolston, from the East Area Command Unit which

includes Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering, said*: “It is clear

that DS Marvin Turner has no place in policing.

“His actions are thoroughly reprehensible. He took advantage of his

position as a supervising officer to put a junior colleague in a very

unpleasant situation

“His behaviour was repugnant and falls well below the standard we – and the

public – expect.

“It is right that he has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police

Service.”

The matter was reported to police in June 2021 by the female officer

concerned.

DS Turner was placed on restricted duties on 2 July 2021 and provided an

account under caution on 22 July 2021.

Following the investigation by officers from the Met’s Directorate of

Professional Standards, a report was submitted to senior officers who found

he had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

The matter was also investigated criminally however it was determined that

the case did not meet the threshold for a referral to the Crown Prosecution

Service.

After hearing all of the evidence the panel, led by an independent legally

qualified chair, determined that DS Turner should be dismissed without

notice.

DS Turner will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of

Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local

policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her

Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.