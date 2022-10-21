Police Constable Emilio Touceda, a probationary officer based at Central East Command Unit, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in regard to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct, after he sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself to a former member of police staff.

Superintendent Mike Hamer, responsible for policing in Central East Command Unit, said: “Sending such graphic images to an innocent and unsuspecting person is repellent and totally unacceptable. This must have been a dreadful experience for the lady concerned and she has quite rightly reported this wholly inappropriate behaviour to us. PC Touceda’s actions were wrong and fell way below the standards I expect of anyone, let alone a police officer. This officer has quite rightly been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service as will any officer who behaves in such a reprehensible manner.”

The matter was reported to police in May 2021 by the woman who received the image from PC Touceda.

The officer concerned was placed on restricted duties in June 2021 and provided an account under caution in September 2021.

Following the investigation by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) a report was submitted to senior officers who found a case to answer for gross misconduct.

After hearing all of the evidence the panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, determined on 18 October that PC Touceda should be dismissed without notice.

A file was also passed to the Crown Prosecution Service who decided the case did not meet the evidential criteria for prosecution.

PC Touceda will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.