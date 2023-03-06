A serving Met officer has been found guilty of sexual assault

PC Archit Sharma, attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, was charged on Wednesday, 28 July 2021. He was found guilty following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court which concluded on Monday, 6 March.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 5 May.

An allegation was received on 7 December 2020 that PC Sharma, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, had sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, responsible for local policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “I am furious that an officer has behaved in such a grossly unacceptable way. In doing what he did, PC Sharma totally betrayed all the values of policing.

“I hope that this outcome demonstrates that we will treat reports of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness, wherever they occur and whoever is responsible. I applaud the bravery of this officer in coming forward in the way they did.”

Misconduct proceedings will now follow the conclusion of criminal proceedings. PC Sharma is currently suspended from duty.