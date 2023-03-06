Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A serving Met officer has been found guilty of sexual assault

written by uknip247
An Investigation Is Underway To Determine The Cause Of Death Of A Woman Who Was Discovered Unresponsive On A Chislehurst Road

PC Archit Sharma, attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, was charged on Wednesday, 28 July 2021. He was found guilty following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court which concluded on Monday, 6 March.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 5 May.

An allegation was received on 7 December 2020 that PC Sharma, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, had sexually assaulted a colleague while both were on duty.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, responsible for local policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: “I am furious that an officer has behaved in such a grossly unacceptable way. In doing what he did, PC Sharma totally betrayed all the values of policing.

“I hope that this outcome demonstrates that we will treat reports of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness, wherever they occur and whoever is responsible. I applaud the bravery of this officer in coming forward in the way they did.”

Misconduct proceedings will now follow the conclusion of criminal proceedings. PC Sharma is currently suspended from duty.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced for three exposure...

A house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham...

A man has admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility...

Police test phone that converts to gun to...

A bogus charity collector who violently robbed a...

A major change in the weather is underway...

Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering...

Three men have been jailed for torturing a...

Witnesses are sought after a boy reported being...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More