A serving Met officer who pleaded guilty to a number of child sex offences has been dismissed without notice following a gross misconduct hearing.

An accelerated misconduct was hearing held on Thursday, 9 March and chaired by Assistant Commissioner Barbara Grey.

After considering all the evidence, it was concluded that PC Hussain Chehab, attached to North Area Command Unit, had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to ‘discreditable conduct’.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, lead for policing in Enfield where PC Chehab served, said: “Following his criminal conviction it is right that PC Chehab is formally dismissed from the Met. PC Chehab committed the vilest of offences and abused his position of trust in the most despicable of ways. It continues to be incredibly confronting to see officers convicted and dismissed for such behaviour, however we are committed to rooting out officers who do not belong in our ranks and it is abundantly clear that PC Chehab has no place in the Met.

“Some of the offences relating to the making of indecent photographs were committed while PC Chehab was in a role as a Safer Schools officer attached to a secondary school in Enfield between May 2021 and his arrest in August 2021. As soon as the initial allegations were made against him, PC Chehab was immediately removed from his role while the investigation took place. We have worked closely with the school concerned, and Enfield local authority, to ensure that there were no further unreported safeguarding incidents or missed opportunities.

“A review of the information provided to the Met prior to him joining as a police officer was carried out and nothing was found that could have indicated his offending. Likewise, prior to starting his role as a Safer Schools Officer he was also subject to further Child and Vulnerable Group Supervision vetting, in line with the current vetting standards for all those who work with children and young people.

“While no evidence has been found linking any of Chehab’s offending to his role, we are continuing to work with our local schools, community forums and independent advisory groups to reassure them following the damage his actions will have caused.”

On Tuesday, 24 January at Wood Green Crown Court, PC Chehab pleaded guilty to:

Four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15; these took place between 1 March 2019 and September 2019 and pre-dated his service in the Met.

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child;

One count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

No verdict was recorded in a further four counts of making indecent photographs of a child and so the Judge ordered they be left to lie on file.

PC Chehab was released on bail for sentencing at the same court on Friday, 17 March.

His offending came to light in July 2021 when the family of a 16-year-old girl called police to raise concerns about the fact she had recently been in a relationship with PC Chehab, which they believed began when she was 15 years old.

He was arrested on 24 August 2021 during which time a number of digital devices were seized.

He was placed on restricted duties, which ordered him to work within the confines of a police building in a non public facing role and to have no contact with schools or children.

When his devices were examined, a number of indecent images were found and he was further arrested on 28 October, when he was also suspended from duty.

Analysis of further devices also revealed messages between PC Chehab and a 14-year-old girl engaging in sexual communication. She later provided evidence to police that they had entered into a sexual relationship in 2019 when she was just 14.

On Tuesday, 13 September 2022, he was charged with the above offences.

PC Chehab will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

Anyone with any information about a police officer or member of staff who works for the Met and is corrupt, abusing their position and power, can call the Anti-Corruption and Abuse Hotline, run by Independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 085 0000 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.