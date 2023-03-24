A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Police Constable Farhan Ghadiali, attached to the Central West Command, was found guilty of sexual assault on Friday, 24 March after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

This follows an investigation by Essex Police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson of Area West Command Unit said: “PC Ghadiali has been found guilty of an extremely serious offence made even worse by the fact he is a serving police officer; someone who should be protecting the public from harm. PC Ghadiali had betrayed the oath he made when he became a police officer, his actions are shocking and appalling. We are determined to prove to the public they can trust the Metropolitan Police Service, and our officers will be made to account for their actions if they fail to abide by our standards.”

It was alleged that PC Ghadiali, whilst off duty, had sexually assaulted a child on Sunday, 22 September 2019 at a party held in Buckhurst Hill, Essex.

The officer was charged by Essex Police and originally appeared for trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in May 2022. The outcome was a hung jury.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards were informed of PC Ghadiali’s arrest and he was suspended from duty.

Now that criminal proceedings have concluded a misconduct hearing will follow.