PC Mathew Cooper, assigned to the Central West Command Unit, pleaded guilty to one count of controlling and coercive behaviour without violence on Monday, 20 June, at Aldersgate House.

A second count of controlling and coercive behaviour involving violence will be filed.

He is due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, August 31,

PC Cooper, who was in training at the time of the offences, was initially arrested on December 9, 2020, at his home address. He was taken to a police station and refused to answer any of the questions posed to him.

He was placed on restricted duty and charged by postal requisition on June 7, 2020.

“I commend the victim’s strength and courage in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, who is in charge of policing in the Central West area.

I would strongly advise anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse, whether physical or psychological, to contact the police. We have specially trained officers who will listen to their concerns and assist them throughout the legal process.” PC Cooper was not on duty when these crimes occurred, but that does not diminish the gravity of his actions.

“Being a Met officer is a privilege, and we expect our officers to conduct themselves professionally and personally to the highest standards.”

When an officer fails to meet those standards, they can expect to be investigated and face the consequences, as in this case.”

PC Cooper will now face a misconduct hearing as soon as possible after admitting guilt in court.