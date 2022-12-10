Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape

PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, was arrested on suspicion of rape of Monday, 5 September. He was bailed and suspended from duty.

On Thursday, 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. On Friday, 9 December, he was charged with two counts of rape.

The 29-year-old appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 9 December. He was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 6 January 2023.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply worrying and I recognise the concern it will cause the public and other police officers.

“We took immediate action to suspend PC Edwards from duty when he was first arrested in September.

“Legal proceedings are now active and it is important that I do not comment while that process takes place.”

The charges relate to two women aged in their 20s and 30s. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Epsom, Surrey on Friday, 26 August, and in Lambeth on Monday, 5 September, while the officer was off-duty.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.

