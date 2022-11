PC Paul Bewsey, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged by postal requisition on Friday, 21 October following an investigation by Essex Police.

He will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 November.

The charge relates to an altercation on 21 April in Hanging Hill Lane, Brentwood where a 14-year-old male child was assaulted.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and the officer is on restricted duties.