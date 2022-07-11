It follows an investigation by officers from the South East Command Unit, PC Thomas Andrews was charged with: ABH Criminal Damage on Monday, July 11th.

There were three counts of intentional strangulation.

He was held in custody until his appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, August 8.

PC Andrews has been placed on administrative leave.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 in Brockley Rise, SE23.

A member of the public had alerted patrolling officers to an incident.

Officers spoke with a man and determined that he was PC Andrews, an off-duty police officer assigned to the Central South Command Unit.

A woman at the scene who knew the man reported being assaulted and having her phone damaged.

He was arrested on suspicion of ABH and criminal damage and charged accordingly.

The Directorate of Professional Standards at the Met has been notified.