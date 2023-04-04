Tuesday, April 4, 2023
by uknip247
A Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Will Face A Misconduct Hearing After Being Sentenced For Stalking A Woman He Met While On Duty

PC Jonathan Simon, attached to the East Area Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 4 April where he received a 16-week sentence, suspended for two years. This follows his conviction on Friday, 17 March.

PC Simon was arrested on Monday, 4 July 2022 after repeatedly harassing the victim, who was known to him, between October 2021 and July 2022.

It’s alleged he first met the woman when he was on duty in May 2021 and began a relationship with her, which she later ended.

He then made repeated visits to her home, some of which were while he was on duty, and left her messages and voicemails, despite having been told she did not want to see him anymore.

In one instance he attended her home address and then her place of work and suggested her window was unsecured in an apparent bid to get her to speak to him.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The matter was referred back to the Met for investigation.

PC Simon was immediately suspended from duty following his arrest.

Misconduct proceedings will now follow.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, responsible for policing in East Area Command Unit, said: “PC Simon’s behaviour was unwarranted, unwanted and caused significant concern to the victim. Our officers cannot behave like this and we will be proactive in identifying and taking positive action against those who do.

“Despite being repeatedly asked to stop he subjected the victim to a campaign of harassment which caused her considerable distress. He abused his position as a police officer and has now been dealt with by the courts.”

