A serving officer has been dismissed without notice after being convicted of theft

PC Bradley Francis was sentenced on Monday 7 November to ten months imprisonment after he admitted to stealing cash from his workplace.

PC Francis, who was attached to the Central East Command Unit, pleaded guilty to theft at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 1 September.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was held and on Friday, 4 November PC Francis was dismissed from the organisation without notice.

The panel, led by an independent legally qualified chair, found that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour with regards discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

In April 2022, a report of theft was received after £1,500 cash was stolen from a safe at Stoke Newington Police Station.

An investigation was launched and PC Francis was arrested at an address in Hertfordshire in May and later released under investigation. He was charged by postal requisition in late August.

An investigation established the money had been paid into his bank account and then used to clear credit card debt. On sentencing, PC Francis was ordered to pay the £1,500 back to the Met.

Superintendent Mike Hamer, acting commander for policing in Tower Hamlets and Hackney, said: “An investigation was launched as soon as the discovery was made and PC Francis was quickly identified. He has now rightly been held to account for his actions, which fell far below the standards I expect of my officers in the Central East Command Unit. Dishonesty within the MPS will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Following his arrest PC Francis was suspended from duty.

He will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.