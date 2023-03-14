Thursday, March 16, 2023
A serving Police Community Support Officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female colleague in a police station’s gym

by uknip247

PCSO Edward Oniba, attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, appeared at Harrow Crown Court Court on Monday, 13 March, where a jury found him guilty of sexual assault by touching.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, who is in charge of policing for the North West BCU, said: “I am absolutely appalled by PCSO Oniba’s completely inappropriate behaviour, which has absolutely no place in the Met.

“No one should be subject to sexual assault, especially in their place of work. I would like to thank the victim for coming forward and speaking up about her colleague’s unacceptable behaviour.

“PCSO Oniba has been convicted and will now face the consequences.”

The court heard that in October 2020 PCSO Oniba made inappropriate comments to a female colleague in the gym at a north London police station while he was on-duty. He also hugged her and kissed her on the neck without consent.

The incident was reported in March 2021. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards led the criminal investigation and PCSO Oniba was interviewed under caution in May 2021.

He admitted to hugging the victim, but he denied kissing her on the neck.

The case was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and PCSO Oniba was charged via postal-requisition on 20 April 2022.

Misconduct proceedings will now take place as soon as possible. He remains suspended from duty.

