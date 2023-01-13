A serving police constable will face misconduct proceedings after being convicted of harassment

After being convicted of harassment, a serving police officer will face misconduct charges.

PC Harvinder Dulay, of the Central West Command Unit, was charged with one count of harassment and appeared in City of London Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 12. That same day, he was convicted.

On Thursday, February 9, he will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to the court, Dulay sent a number of unwanted text messages, emails, and phone calls to a female colleague in February 2022. He was on the job at the time. On May 1, 2022, he was charged.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, the central London policing commander, stated: “PC Dulay’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, and he deserves to face the consequences of his actions.

“No woman working at the Met should have to deal with unwanted messages on a regular basis, especially from a coworker.

“I’m glad the victim brought this to our attention. Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, a misconduct hearing will be scheduled as soon as possible.”

The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware, and the officer has been placed on restricted duty. Now that criminal proceedings have ended, misconduct proceedings can begin.