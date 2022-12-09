Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Serving Police Officer Has Appeared In Court In Connection With Two Sexual Assaults
Home BREAKING A serving police officer has appeared in court in connection with two sexual assaults

A serving police officer has appeared in court in connection with two sexual assaults

by @uknip247
PC Liam Duncanson, 37, was summonsed to attend Leeds Magistrates’ Court in connection with two counts of sexual assault against two victims.
The allegations came to light through a report to the force’s Counter Corruption Unit, following reports of inappropriate behaviour at a social event in October 2021. The officer was not on duty at the time.
Duncanson, who worked on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal proceedings.
At the hearing on Wednesday (7 December) he was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 January 2023.
Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We continue to be totally committed to being as open and transparent as possible with our communities in relation to the professional standards of our officers. The people of South Yorkshire rightly expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards, and I can assure you that when we become aware of anyone thought to be failing to meet these standards we will take appropriate action.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been charged following an investigation into keyless relay thefts...

A number of weather warnings are in place across the country for...

Dangerous motorists were stopped, uninsured vehicles were seized and a suspected drug...

The men were sitting in a car before being dragged out and...

A motorist driving a quadbike has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous...

Man accused of stabbing to death an 87-year-old pensioner while he was...

Cosmas is 15 years old, he has been missing for nine days

Have you seen or do you know this man?

Rather than ‘all change’ as Southeastern insist, this timetable is bad change for many...

A 17-year-old teenager who was crossing the road has been left with...

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a teenager was threatened...

Drink driver who led police down hard shoulder of M6 jailed

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"