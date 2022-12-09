A serving police officer has appeared in court in connection with two sexual assaults

PC Liam Duncanson, 37, was summonsed to attend Leeds Magistrates’ Court in connection with two counts of sexual assault against two victims.
Duncanson, who worked on a neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal proceedings.
Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We continue to be totally committed to being as open and transparent as possible with our communities in relation to the professional standards of our officers. The people of South Yorkshire rightly expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards, and I can assure you that when we become aware of anyone thought to be failing to meet these standards we will take appropriate action.”