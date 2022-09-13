PC Hussain Chehab, of Enfield, is accused of 13 offences against minors.

The officer assigned to the North Area Command Unit was arrested in July 2021 and charged on Tuesday, according to a Scotland Yard spokeswoman.

PC Chehab is charged with four counts of sexual activity with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, as well as five counts of making indecent images of children, taking indecent images of children, engaging in sexual communication with a child, distributing indecent images of children, and encouraging or assisting in the distribution of indecent images of children.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred between 2019 and 2021.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was scheduled to appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the Directorate of Professional Standards was notified, and PC Chehab was suspended from duty.

“We recognise that this news will raise anxiety among the community, and we have fully engaged with our local partners throughout this inquiry,” said DCS Caroline Haines, in charge of policing for the North Area Command Unit.

“The Met has launched a thorough review of its standards as part of a real desire to rebuild trust, but I recognise that developments like this undermine that work.”

“We would encourage anyone who has concerns about any of our officers’ acts to contact us immediately.”