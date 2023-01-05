A serving police officer has pleaded guilty following an investigation into to a false imprisonment and an assault

PC Sam Grigg, attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, appeared in custody at Kingston Crown Court on Thursday, 5 January were he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at a house in Twickenham on Friday, 2 December, when the officer was off-duty, and was reported on Tuesday, 6 December.

Grigg was charged on Thursday, 8 December.

The suspect and the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, are known to each other. The woman suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Commander Jon Savell, in charge of the Met’s professional standards team, said: “PC Grigg’s behaviour was totally unacceptable and I know it will cause concern among members of the public. He’s let down the Met and his colleagues who are committed to keeping the people of London safe.

“We took immediate action to suspend PC Grigg from duty when his offending came to light and we will now look to commence misconduct proceedings at the earliest opportunity.

“We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel comfortable to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

PC Grigg was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at the same court on Friday, 10 February.