Following the collision in the Hertfordshire village on Thursday, August 18, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Officers were dispatched to Lower Hatfield Road around 9.25 a.m. on August 18 to investigate an incident involving a Renault Traffic van and a BMW motorcycle. PC Daniel Golding, 46, the bike’s rider, died at the scene.

PC Golding is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Amber, 11, and Jack, 14. The family described the serving Metropolitan Police officer as a “dedicated family man” in a tribute released by the family.

“He was kind, modest, generous, sociable, thoughtful, and funny,” it went on. He spent every spare moment of his life with his children, playing silly games, getting them to their clubs, and taking them camping.

“Dan’s ultimate goal was to ride for the Special Escort Group” (SEG). Over the course of several years, he was fortunate enough to accompany and protect the Queen and many others at national and international events. Dan made the momentous decision in February of this year to transfer to the Metropolitan Police in order to apply for a full-time position on the SEG.

“He enjoyed his job as a police motorcyclist, and as a Senior Crash Investigator, he dealt with the worst types of tragedies in the most professional manner, as well as assisting the families of those affected.” He was a strong supporter of the Bikesafe scheme and was dedicated to making people safer.

“Everyone who knew him mourns the loss of this kind-hearted, gentle husband, father, brother, son, and friend.” He has left an immeasurable void in all of our lives.”

PC Golding, who had previously worked for Hampshire Constabulary and Surrey Police, was on duty at the time of the crash but was not responding to a live incident or participating in an active operation.

“I want to express my condolences to PC Golding’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time; it is always sad when someone loses their life in the line of duty,” said Detective Sergeant Mark Hollard of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation United.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we are determined to conduct thorough investigations to determine how this collision occurred.”

“I am requesting that anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it contact police.” I’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the vehicles travelling in the area at the time. Please contact me if you can assist. Thank you very much.”

A 46-year-old man was detained on suspicion of causing death through reckless driving. He has been released under investigation while the investigation is ongoing.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101, quoting Operation Okaro.