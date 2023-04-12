Wednesday, April 12, 2023
A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

PC Andy Boardman was taken ill and collapsed whilst on duty in Broseley, Shropshire, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 11 April). He was just 43 years old.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “This is a terrible shock for everyone that knew Andy and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at West Mercia Police, are with his wife, Luci, their two daughters and all his family, friends and colleagues.

“Andy was a familiar and friendly face across the communities he served and well-liked by his colleagues across the whole force. Today we are flying our flags at half-mast as a sign of respect.

“Andy was responding to an incident alongside paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service when he was taken ill. I want to pass on our sincere thanks to the paramedics who did everything they possibly could for Andy and to the officers that were with him.”

Andy joined West Mercia Police in 2015, having started his policing career in 2007 with West Midlands Police. Prior to joining the police Andy served in the Armed Forces for seven years.

During his service with West Mercia Police he worked in Kidderminster, Stourport and most recently within the Safer Neighbourhood Team for Broseley and Much Wenlock.

Andy’s wife Luci has asked us to pass on her thanks to all their colleagues and members of the public who have sent her and their family kind and thoughtful messages of support.

