A set of weapons and a big bag full of cannabis have all been seized from inside a house

Cops discovered the blades and drugs while carrying out a planned raid in the Carlton area.

Officers from the Gedling Operation Reacher team led the warrant in Coningswath Road, at around 8am on Tuesday (28 February).

After receiving intelligence of drug activity inside the house, the officers – who were supported by Gedling Neighbourhood Policing team – forced entry.

Sure enough, police found large amounts of dried cannabis inside, as well as bundles of cash, weighing scales and several mobile phones.

They also seized an array of different weapons from inside the property, including two swords, a machete, a lock knife and a set of nunchucks.

Sergeant James Carrington, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Gedling Operation Reacher team, said: “As a force, we’re committed to doing everything in our power to crackdown on those involved in the supply of drugs.

“This type of offending does often go hand in hand with other criminality, which we clearly don’t want to see in our communities.

“We carried out this warrant as a direct consequence of intelligence we received about potential drug activity associated with this property.

“Thanks to this, we were able to seize large amounts of cannabis, as well as an array of dangerous weapons that we don’t want anywhere near our streets.

“Everything we do is reliant on the information we receive, so I’d ask anyone who knows anything about criminal activity in their area to contact the police on 101, so we can act.

“We are still carrying out inquiries following this particular discovery, so would ask anyone who knows anything to report it to 101, quoting incident 78 of 28 February 2023, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”