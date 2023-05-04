A seven-year-old youngster was severely hurt in a dog attack in a bar garden, and the owners allegedly fled the scene

Thursday, May 4, 2023
Officers investigating an incident where a boy was reportedly bitten by a dog in Swanage are appealing for information and issuing an image of two people they would like to speak to.

It was reported that at around 5.10pm on Tuesday 2 May 2023 a seven-year-old boy was in the garden of The Crows Nest Inn in Ulwell Road when he was bitten by a dog. He sustained an injury to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The injury required surgery but is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It was reported that a man and woman who were with the dog left the scene with the animal shortly after the incident and did not leave their details.

Police Constable Alistair James, of Purbeck police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

“We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved. We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230067142. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

