A Sevenoaks resident who repeatedly stabbed a man during an unprovoked assault has been jailed

On 4 April 2022, James Jackson was at his home address when a man he knew came to visit him.

They were both talking inside the property when Jackson suddenly attacked his visitor.

The victim, who is in his 20s, initially thought his attacker was punching him but then realised Jackson was holding a knife and he had been stabbed.

The injured man fled the address and was assisted by members of the public before paramedics were called. He was taken to the hospital and treated for five stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arms.

Jackson, of Greatness Mill Court, Sevenoaks was arrested soon after the incident. He was charged and pleaded guilty to wounding at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Wednesday 9 November, 25-year-old Jackson received three years’ imprisonment.

The jail term included a sentence for robbery and criminal damage committed on 2 June 2021. Jackson pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver who had been taking him from Tunbridge Wells to his home address. Jackson went on to steal a quantity of cash before damaging the taxi.

Detective Constable Tony Hatcher, of West Kent CID, said: ‘Jackson is clearly a very violent man capable of causing sudden and extreme harm without thought for the effect on his victims.

‘The unprovoked attack on the visitor to his home address could have had fatal consequences and there is a clear need for this individual to be safely confined in prison.’